Tom Latham reaches 200 as Black Caps pile on the runs

Tom Latham has scored his second Test double century as New Zealand continue to pile on the runs against Bangladesh at Christchurch's Hagley Oval.

Tom Latham celebrates double century against Bangladesh (Source: Photosport)

Starting the day on 186, Latham moved to 200 in the morning session as NZ looked to press home their day one advantage which saw them end play on a mammoth 349-1.

The stand-in skipper brought up the milestone with a cover drive, acknowledging his family including his wife Nicole and baby son Angus, who were in the crowd.

NZ lost Devon Conway on the second morning, run out for 109, bringing Ross Taylor to the crease in what could be his final Test innings.

Latham's top score is the unbeaten 264 he notched against Sri Lanka in 2018.

New Zealand are on 387-2.

Bangladesh lead the two-Test series 1-0.