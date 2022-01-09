Rotorua bar added as close contact Covid location of interest

Source: 1News

Patrons at a Rotorua bar are being urged to self-isolate and get tested, after being deemed close contacts of a positive Covid-19 case.

The Village Sports Bar & Café in Ngongotaha.

The Village Sports Bar & Café in Ngongotaha. (Source: 1News)

The Village Sports Bar & Café in Ngongotahā was visited by the case on Saturday from 6.30pm to 10.30pm.

It’s not the only bar in Rotorua affected, with those who were at Mo’s Bar on Tutanekai Street on January 3 from 10.15pm through to 12.45am on January 4 also considered close contacts.

The health advice for visitors of both locations is to self-isolate, monitor for symptoms, and get tested.

The full list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.

A number of locations in Mount Maunganui, Papamoa and Tauranga, as well as Bendon Westgate and McDonald’s Bulls, were also added to the list on Sunday.

New ZealandTaranakiTauranga and Bay of PlentyAucklandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Sinead O'Connor's son, 17, found dead after going missing

2

85 new community Covid cases over past 2 days; 64 at border

3

Snow storm kills 22, including kids, stuck at Pakistan resort

4

US man 'held estranged wife for days, cut off her finger'

5

9-metre whale stranded south of Coromandel town

Latest Stories

At least 6 dead after rock breaks off at Brazilian lake

Fire crews, choppers fighting large vegetation fire near Lake Wanaka

9-metre whale stranded south of Coromandel town

Rotorua bar added as close contact Covid location of interest

US man 'held estranged wife for days, cut off her finger'

Related Stories

85 new community Covid cases over past 2 days; 64 at border

1 dead, 4 injured after car crashes into fence in Auckland

Cook Islands implements new health rules ahead of border opening

Two music festivals named as Covid-19 locations of interest