NZ spirits industry sees boom with influx of distilleries

The New Zealand spirits industry is on a roll with the number of local distilleries growing significantly in recent years.

It's thought 15 years ago there were only a dozen commercial distilleries but there's now more than 130.

Spirits New Zealand Chief Executive Robert Brewer says there's one spirit that's by far the most popular.

"The biggest trend is that it's all about gin. Gin, gin and more gin. And that's a global trend that is certainly being reflected here in New Zealand," says Brewer.

In fact, about 85 per cent of distilleries are thought to be specialising in gin. It's popular because of its versatility with many choosing to infuse it with local or experimental flavours.

"Consumers are working out that you can have a whole lot of different taste profiles through a gin mixed with something yummy. But as well as that the gins that are being made today are trading off and being made to represent where they are being made. So they have this artisan quality to them."

Sarah Bonoma and husband Ben started Dancing Sands distillery in Golden Bay six years ago. After a couple of years of steady growing things took a turn recently.

"In the last 18 months our business has more than doubled in size and continuing to grow," says Bonoma.

When they began there were just a handful of other distilleries, particularly in the top of the south.

"We were one of the first generation of new distilleries that came through in New Zealand but now there's almost a new one every month at the moment."

The couple met drinking gin martinis in New York which sparked a passion for the spirit.

Dancing Sands makes everything from a dry gin to a wasabi gin.

"It's a very versatile spirit to work with so you can do a lot of innovation with flavours and a lot of experimentation and it was juts really fun," says Bonoma.

The industry going so well it's caught the attention of Marlborough winemakers. Giesen Group General Manager Kyle Skene is behind the recently launched Strange Nature gin.

"Our entrance to that category has really been born about by what our consumers are looking for and we are seeing a lot of wine consumers drinking gin these days".

The project was sparked by Giesen's zero per cent wine.

Giesen's Chief Winemaker Duncan Shouler says they started tasting the alcohol that was being removed. "Pretty much straightaway all of us thought we've got to make something with this and all of us thought it was just screaming gin".

The base of Strange Nature gin is Sauvignon Blanc which means each bottle can be traced back to a Marlborough vineyard. Transferring their skills to making the gin was an exciting challenge for the winemakers.

"All of a sudden you're dealing with Juniper, very very different characteristic that we're not so used to so blending that with the natural flavour of Sauvignon Blanc is the challenge but it's a lot of fun as well," Duncan Shouler says.

While gin is the taste of the moment Robert Brewer thinks it could be in for some stuff competition soon.

"People are begining to realise that if you can get these wonderful taste profiles with gin what about run or tequilla or those barrel aged spirits. So I think that's where the trend is going to hit."