Nico Porteous wins Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain

Nico Porteous, New Zealand’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist, has snatched another victory — this time at the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup in California.
The win on Sunday (New Zealand time) comes just days after the 20-year-old reigning world champion recovered from Covid-19, and a month ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.
The Hamilton-born skier had a bit of a tough landing on his first run, keeping him in eighth place with a score of 69.50.
Porteous then came out swinging in his second run to take the top spot on Mammoth Mountain, raking in a fantastic 97.00.
And he wasn’t the only Kiwi with an impressive result.
His 22-year-old brother Miguel Porteous, who also faced a bout of Covid-19, finished in fifth place.
Meanwhile, 20-year-old Ben Harrington finished sixth and 16-year-old Gustav Legnavsky finished eighth.
Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will also be competing in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup finals on Sunday.