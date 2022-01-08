Nico Porteous wins Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain

Source: 1News

Nico Porteous, New Zealand’s youngest-ever Olympic medallist, has snatched another victory — this time at the Freeski Halfpipe World Cup in California.

Nico Porteous competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe on Mammoth Mountain, January 8, 2022.

Nico Porteous competes in the Men's Freeski Halfpipe on Mammoth Mountain, January 8, 2022. (Source: Getty)

The win on Sunday (New Zealand time) comes just days after the 20-year-old reigning world champion recovered from Covid-19, and a month ahead of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The Hamilton-born skier had a bit of a tough landing on his first run, keeping him in eighth place with a score of 69.50.

Porteous then came out swinging in his second run to take the top spot on Mammoth Mountain, raking in a fantastic 97.00.

And he wasn’t the only Kiwi with an impressive result.

His 22-year-old brother Miguel Porteous, who also faced a bout of Covid-19, finished in fifth place.

Meanwhile, 20-year-old Ben Harrington finished sixth and 16-year-old Gustav Legnavsky finished eighth.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott will also be competing in the Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle World Cup finals on Sunday.

SportWorldNorth America

Popular Stories

1

Sinead O'Connor's son, 17, found dead after going missing

2

Green Party discontent: Members walk, ex-MPs criticise leadership

3

Tennis needs Djokovic at the Open — Kyrgios

4

Two music festivals named as Covid-19 locations of interest

5

Large Matamata fire out; affected business remains optimistic

Latest Stories

Green Party discontent: Members walk, ex-MPs criticise leadership

Nico Porteous wins Freeski Halfpipe World Cup at Mammoth Mountain

Kate, the reliable Duchess of Cambridge, turns 40

Tennis needs Djokovic at the Open — Kyrgios

High temps settling in for the summer - NIWA

Related Stories

Ahmaud Arbery killers get life in jail; no parole for father, son

US mother charged after Covid-positive son found in car boot

US, NATO reject Russian demands, rule out expansion halt

Airlines refuse to fly partying Canadians home from Mexico