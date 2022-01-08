More than 150,000 people in UK have died of Covid-19

More than 150,000 people in Britain have now died from coronavirus.

The Good Health Pharmacy in north London is one of dozens of sites that kept their doors open to administer “jingle jabs" (Source: Associated Press)

Government data released today showed a further 313 deaths were recorded in a 24-hour period, bringing the total to 150,057.

The UK is the seventh country to pass the grim milestone, following the US, Brazil, India, Russia, Mexico and Peru.

Prime minister Boris Johnson released a statement after the country passed the grim milestone.

"Each and everyone one of those (150,000 deaths) is a profound loss to the families, friends and communities affected and my thoughts and condolences are with them," he said.

"Our way out of this pandemic is for everyone to get their booster or their first or second dose if they haven't yet."

In a statement, the Department of Health and Social care said: “Every death from this virus is a tragedy and our sympathise are with everyone who has lost loved ones.”

“We are thankful for the collective national effort and the hard work of frontline health and social care staff and volunteers for administering vaccines to tens of millions of people and keeping people safe. Their tireless efforts have save thousands of lives.”

“But the pandemic is not over. That’s why it is so important everyone continues to play their part, by coming forward to get boosted now, or getting a first or second jab, if you have yet to do so.”

The latest data also showed a further 146,390 new positive Covid cases since on Saturday.

The UK’s first reported Covid death was on 5 March 2020, less than three weeks before the country went into its first lockdown.