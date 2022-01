A large blaze that spread to three Matamata commercial properties was put out late Saturday night.

The blaze on Firth Street was reported just before 9pm. It was extinguished before midnight.

Emergency services confirmed no one was injured or trapped in the buildings.

Fire on Firth Street, Matamata. (Source: Supplied)

Earlier, Fire and Emergency New Zealand told 1News the fire had spread to a block of three properties.

There were 12 fire trucks at the scene, with 50 firefighters from Matamata, Hamilton and Mount Maunganui.