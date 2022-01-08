Jess Kerr stars with bat and ball as Blaze down Central Hinds

Jess Kerr has starred with bat and ball as the Wellington Blaze maintained their unbeaten start to the Super Smash with a five-wicket win over Central Districts at Pukekura Park on Saturday.

Kerr knocked the Hinds’ top three over in her first spell, bowling Gemma Sims and having Cate Pedersen caught behind with trademark inswingers in the third over.

She followed that up by bowling Georgia Atkinson with a yorker in the fifth over to reduce the Hinds to 10/3.

Despite the nightmare start, a brilliant 70 not out from captain Jess Watkin saw the Hinds reach 123/6 in their 20 overs.

Kerr followed up her four-wicket bag with 25, combining with Thamsyn Newton for a 45-run sixth wicket stand that secured Wellington a five-wicket victory.