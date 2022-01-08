Bracewell’s 141 leads Firebirds to incredible T20 victory

Source: 1News

Wellington captain Michael Bracewell has produced a T20 knock for the ages to lead the Firebirds to a remarkable two-wicket win over Central Districts at Pukekura Park on Saturday.

Bracewell came in at first drop before seeing his middle order collapse to leave Wellington 5/43 in pursuit of the Stags’ total of 227.

When Jamie Gibson was then dismissed in the 12th over, Wellington were 120/6 and needed an improbable 108 from 52 balls with four wickets in hand.

Bracewell’s onslaught of 11 sixes and 10 fours left Wellington needing four from two deliveries, with the Firebirds skipper hitting a lap sweep for four before leaping into the arms of his teammates who rushed to the middle.

The 141 is the highest score in a domestic T20 match in NZ and came from just 65 balls. It was labelled the best innings in NZ T20 domestic history by commentator Craig Cumming.

The win puts Wellington third on the Super Smash ladder with four wins and three losses.

CricketBlack Caps

Popular Stories

1

Sinead O'Connor's son, 17, found dead after going missing

2

85 new community Covid cases over past 2 days; 64 at border

3

Snow storm kills 22, including kids, stuck at Pakistan resort

4

US man 'held estranged wife for days, cut off her finger'

5

9-metre whale stranded south of Coromandel town

Latest Stories

At least 6 dead after rock breaks off at Brazilian lake

Fire crews, choppers fighting large vegetation fire near Lake Wanaka

9-metre whale stranded south of Coromandel town

Rotorua bar added as close contact Covid location of interest

US man 'held estranged wife for days, cut off her finger'

Related Stories

Victory the key as Ross Taylor prepares for final Test

Brilliant Bangladesh earn first Test win over NZ

2021 in review: Black Caps break through for sweetest of wins

Ross Taylor to retire from international cricket this summer