Bracewell’s 141 leads Firebirds to incredible T20 victory

Wellington captain Michael Bracewell has produced a T20 knock for the ages to lead the Firebirds to a remarkable two-wicket win over Central Districts at Pukekura Park on Saturday.

Bracewell came in at first drop before seeing his middle order collapse to leave Wellington 5/43 in pursuit of the Stags’ total of 227.

When Jamie Gibson was then dismissed in the 12th over, Wellington were 120/6 and needed an improbable 108 from 52 balls with four wickets in hand.

Bracewell’s onslaught of 11 sixes and 10 fours left Wellington needing four from two deliveries, with the Firebirds skipper hitting a lap sweep for four before leaping into the arms of his teammates who rushed to the middle.

The 141 is the highest score in a domestic T20 match in NZ and came from just 65 balls. It was labelled the best innings in NZ T20 domestic history by commentator Craig Cumming.

The win puts Wellington third on the Super Smash ladder with four wins and three losses.