A person has died after a car crashed into a fence in Massey, Auckland, on Sunday.

The intersection of Westgate Drive and Rush Creek Drive, Massey, Auckland (file photo). (Source: Google Maps)

The crash at the intersection of Westgate Drive and Rush Creek Drive was reported to emergency services just after 3.30am.

Police said the person died at the scene. Four other people in the car were moderately injured.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.