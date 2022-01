Five people have been injured, two critically, after a late-night crash in Auckland’s North Shore on Friday.

St John said all five were taken to hospitals across Auckland just before 11pm after a two-car crash on East Coast Road in Forrest Hill.

Firefighters had to free two injured people from the wreckage.

Two people are in a critical condition. The remaining three people are in a serious, moderate, and minor condition.

They were taken to Auckland City Hospital and North Shore Hospital.