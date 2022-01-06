Tauranga bowling alley named Covid-19 location of interest

A bowling alley in Tauranga has been named as a Covid-19 location of interest.

Tenpin bowling balls in a bowling alley. (Source: istock.com)

Describing itself as the city’s “top bowling venue”, Tenpin Tauranga has been dubbed a “close contact” location by the Ministry of Health.

Anyone who visited Tenpin Tauranga on December 30 from 10.15am-2.30pm are being asked to isolate, get a Covid-19 test straight away and five days after being exposed to the virus.

Those exposed are also being asked to record their visit by heading to the ministry’s locations of interest page or by calling Healthline on 0800 358 5453 so contact tracers can get in touch.

The ministry says further isolation and testing requirements will then be provided by public health.

Just Cuts Tauranga Crossing and Majestic Tea Bar, also at Tauranga Crossing, were also named as locations of interest in the Bay of Plenty on Thursday.

Just Cuts Tauranga Crossing was visited on New Year’s Eve from 12.35-2pm, while Majestic Tea Bar was frequented from 8.45am-4pm that day.

Meanwhile, Waitomo Homestead in Ōtorohanga, was visited on New Year’s Day (January 1) from 11.45am-2pm.

The health advice for Just Cuts, Majestic Tea Bar and Waitomo Homestead is to monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days from exposure.

If any symptoms develop, people should get a test and stay home until it comes back negative.

Earlier on Thursday, trampoline park Jump Takanini in Auckland was named as a “close contact” location of interest.