'Rules are rules' - ScoMo on Djokovic's visa cancellation

It appears Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has little sympathy for tennis ace Novak Djokovic, who today had his visa cancelled after arriving at Melbourne's Tullamarine Airport.

Supporter Slobodan Bendjo holds a Serbian flag as he waits for the latest news about Novak Djokovic (Source: Getty)

Djokovic was hoping to defend his Australian Open crown, having gained a Covid-19 exemption allowing him to compete.

However, he was detained at a Melbourne airport for several hours following his arrival in Australia around 11.20pm on Wednesday.

It came after the Australian Border Force raised concerns over his entry visa.

It's expected the decision will be appealed.

"The Australian Border Force will continue to ensure that those who arrive at our border comply with our laws and entry requirements," the border force said in a statement.

"The ABF can confirm that Mr Djokovic failed to provide appropriate evidence to meet the entry requirements to Australia, and his visa has been subsequently cancelled.

"Non-citizens who do not hold a valid visa on entry or who have had their visa cancelled will be detained and removed from Australia.

"The ABF can confirm Mr Djokovic had access to his phone."

Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules. Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from COVID, we are continuing to be vigilant. — Scott Morrison (@ScottMorrisonMP) January 5, 2022

It's reported he will be taken to a quarantine facility until he's booked on a flight back to Europe.

Australian PM Morrison rubbed salt into the wound, saying "rules are rules".

Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championship in Melbourne, 2021. (Source: Associated Press)

"Mr Djokovic’s visa has been cancelled. Rules are rules, especially when it comes to our borders. No one is above these rules.

"Our strong border policies have been critical to Australia having one of the lowest death rates in the world from Covid, we are continuing to be vigilant."