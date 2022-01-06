Over 41k receive booster jab on Wednesday

There has been a jump in the number of people who rolled up their sleeves to get a booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Health said more than 41,000 people in New Zealand received their booster shot on Wednesday.

It comes after the ministry on Wednesday said that there were 5328 booster doses administered on Tuesday.

"In the past 24 hours we saw an increase in the number of New Zealanders getting first and second vaccinations and a jump in booster shots," the ministry said.

"These increases included an extra 904 first vaccinations, 3191 second vaccinations and an additional 35,837 booster shots and a total of 41,165 booster shots administered in total yesterday.

"The jump in booster shots was of course expected as those who'd had their second vaccine four months ago became eligible for a booster shot from yesterday."

It comes as there were 19 new Covid-19 community cases to report in New Zealand on Thursday.

Thirty-eight people are in hospital with the virus, including four in an intensive care or high dependency unit.