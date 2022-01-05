Over 20,000 Kiwis receive Covid-19 booster vaccines today

District health boards around the country have been busy giving out Covid-19 booster vaccinations on Wednesday, with more than 20,000 doses as of 3pm.

It comes as booster shots for the virus ramp up.

There has now been more than 330,000 Kiwis roll up their sleeves for the third time to receive their booster shot against the virus.

Extra stock has been delivered to DHBs as they prepare for even more numbers, the Ministry of Health told 1News.

But with fewer vaccination sites open, there could be more queues like on Wednesday.

"We understand wait times in some areas have been longer than usual but not unexpected especially in holiday hot spots such as Coromandel," the ministry said.

"We want to acknowledge and thank all those who have chosen to get their booster shot today and those who are working on the front line to administer them."

The time between second and third shots has been reduced from six months to four for those over age 18.

More than 80 per cent of vaccinated Kiwis will be eligible by the end of the month.

Online bookings don't open until January 17, the same day as 5 to 11-year-olds become eligible, but there are walk in and drive-thru sites, pharmacies and GPs giving out the shots.

You don't need to get your booster to be fully vaccinated or to have a valid vaccination pass, though.

"At the moment you don't need that to be considered to be fully vaccinated, that's something we'll obviously be looking at closely and providing advice to the Government in due course," Director of Public Health Dr Caroline McElnay told 1News.

"At the moment you have a vaccine pass based on your first two doses."

But as New Zealand prepares for Omicron, experts are also reiterating the importance of testing.

McElnay said she expects announcements on that shortly.

The Ministry of Health said it had nearly three million rapid antigen tests currently, with more due into the country in the next couple of weeks.

"We have recently revised our order in light of Omicron and what is occurring in other jurisdictions and have increased our forward order to six million rapid antigen tests of which the first shipments are due for arrival shortly," the ministry said.

Rapid antigen tests are currently being used in healthcare settings for staff and visitors and some other Government agencies, including police and Corrections.

Supervised rapid antigen testing is also available in selected pharmacies for those who are unvaccinated and seeking to travel out of Auckland and on some transport providers such as Air New Zealand and the Cook Strait ferries between December 15, 2021 and January 31, 2022 where they need to provide proof of a negative Covid-19 test 72 hours prior to travel.

These rapid antigen tests are free until January 31.

Some private businesses are also using rapid antigen testing as part of their health and safety provisions and obligations to their staff but these are funded by the businesses themselves.