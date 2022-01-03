27 new Covid-19 cases to report in community

Source: 1News

There are 27 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community on Monday.

A file image of a person being tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

Of that number, 12 are in Auckland, seven are in the Waikato, seven are in the Bay of Plenty, and one is in Rotorua.

In addition, there are 44 Covid-19 cases in hospital - six in the North Shore, 12 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore: 22, three in Tauranga, and one in Lakes.

There are 24 cases to report at the border. None of Monday's new cases are the Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health confirmed.

There are no unexpected wastewater detections to report.

