Two new Covid-19 deaths to report in Auckland over two days

There are two new deaths from Covid-19 to report in an Auckland hospital over the past 48 hours.

Auckland City Hospital

Both patients died in Auckland City Hospital, the Ministry of Health said in a statement on Sunday.

“The families have requested that no information be publicly provided about these people and, out of respect, the Ministry will not be providing any further details.

“The Ministry would like to pass on its sympathies to the friends and whānau of the two patients.”

It brings the country's Covid-19 death toll to 53.

The Health Ministry also reported 105 new Covid-19 community cases over the past two days.