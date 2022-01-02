Man who died after Auckland velodrome ‘altercation’ named

A man who died in hospital following an altercation in the carpark of a South Auckland velodrome on Saturday has been named.

Investigators at the Manukau Sports Bowl. (Source: 1News)

He was Joseph Tauiti, aged 21, police said.


Tauiti appeared at Middlemore Hospital with critical injuries at 6am on January 1 following an incident in the Manukau Velodrome carpark. He died a short time later.


"Our thoughts and sympathies are with Mr Tauiti’s family who Police, alongside Victim Support, have been supporting at this tragic time," police said.

"His family have requested privacy while they are grieving."


Police investigating the homicide say they are "making good progress" and "a number of individuals have been spoken to by the investigation team".


Police said they will continue to identify and speak with people in connection to the incident.

Anyone with information in relation to the velodrome carpark between the hours of 5am and 6am on January 1 is asked to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220101/8975, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

