105 new community Covid-19 cases over past two days, 2 deaths

A total of 105 new community Covid-19 cases have been recorded in New Zealand over the past two days, the Ministry of Health has announced.

(Source: 1News)

Two new Omicron cases have also been detected at the border. It brings the total to 90.

Two people with the virus have died in Auckland City Hospital in the past 48 hours.

"The ministry would like to pass on its sympathies to the friends and whānau of the two patients."

The new community cases are in Auckland (71), Waikato (7), Bay of Plenty (22), Lakes (4) and Hawke's Bay (1).

The Hawke's Bay case was first announced on Friday but is being included in Sunday's tally.

In Auckland, the ministry said there were now six cases of the virus at the Everil Orr Care Centre in Mount Albert, including five residents and one staff member.

One of the residents, who tested positive on December 30, is in hospital. They are in a stable condition.

The rest of the residents and staff were tested on December 31 and early on New Year's Day.

"All our residents and staff are double vaccinated and have recently received their boosters," Oceania Healthcare, which looks after the Everil Orr home, chief executive Brent Pattison said.

"We have planned for such an event and our staff continue to provide quality care to our residents."

Forty-three people are in hospital with the virus, including five in an intensive care or high dependency unit.

Waikato's seven new cases are in Te Kūiti (3), Hamilton (2), Ōtorohanga (1) and Matarangi (1).

Five of the cases have been linked, so two remain under investigation.

The 22 new cases in the Bay of Plenty are in Tauranga (15), Western Bay of Plenty (5) and Eastern Bay of Plenty (2).

Fifteen of the cases have been linked to earlier cases, while the remainder are still being investigated for potential links.

The four fresh cases in the Lakes DHB area are in Rotorua. One of them has been linked to an earlier case, with the remainder under investigation for potential links.

Meanwhile, all tests for contacts of UK drum and bass artist Dimension — who was active in the community with Omicron — have tested negative to date.

The ministry also said 33 new cases had been recorded in MIQ over the past two days.

The cases had arrived from the UK, US, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Maldives, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Australia, Mauritius, India, Fiji, Turkey, Qatar, Pakistan and Singapore.

They had arrived in New Zealand between December 21 and 30 and tested positive for the virus between day 0 and 10 testing.

On Friday, 49 community cases were announced.