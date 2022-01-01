Residents near Northland scrub fire forced to evacuate again

Residents of Kaimaumau village in the Far North were asked to evacuate "immediately" on Saturday afternoon due to the ongoing scrub fire.

They were asked to take a change of clothing and head to Waiharara School.

Fire and Emergency NZ incident controller John Sutton gave the "urgent update" via Facebook just after 2pm.

At 6pm he said it was "likely" residents would be able to return from 7pm as long as "current progress suppressing the fire is maintained".

The firm decision is expected at 6.45pm.

In a statement he said a wind change had pushed a "backing fire" over containment lines near the village, which has been evacuated as a precaution.

"Extra helicopters have been brought in and fire crews are in place to protect homes and other structures in the village."

Earlier in the day, people in the area were reminded to stay "well away" from the beach due to the fire.

"This is an active fire and we cannot ensure the safety of any member of the public who chooses to go in there," Sutton said.

The fire, which is on Department of Conservation land, started on December 18.

It is now burning within a perimeter of more than 31km.

There are many fires still burning inside the firebreaks, but other hazards at the scene include fire-damaged trees, deep holes left by gum diggers, peat fires burning underground and areas of wetland.

The village was first evacuated on December 19, with residents unable to return until December 22.