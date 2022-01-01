2 arrested, 5 bikes impounded after group swarmed Auckland CBD

Two men have been arrested and five dirt bikes have been impounded after dozens of "dangerous" riders swarmed the streets of central Auckland on New Year’s Eve.

A police car wing’s mirror was also "deliberately smashed”.

The riders had left Ōtara on Friday morning and had been driving around the city.

The men have been summonsed to appear in court, Inspector Jacqui Whittaker, Auckland City Police, said.

One has been charged with failing to stop and careless driving, while the other has been charged with other traffic offences, which includes driving without a licence.

Another rider has been given multiple infringement notices, she said.

All of them did not have a valid licence for the bikes and as a result have been forbidden to drive any bike until they get the appropriate licence.

All of their bikes were seized and impounded, along with two more seized after they were abandoned by their riders when police arrived.

“Our investigation into the absolutely appalling and reckless driving behaviour we saw yesterday remains ongoing,” she said.

“Police are incredibly frustrated and disappointed by what we saw yesterday. The driving we witnessed was completely unacceptable and put the lives of innocent members of our community at risk. Many cyclists and other road users had to take evasive action in order to prevent themselves being injured or worse.

“Many of the riders were also extremely aggressive to police staff and as mentioned yesterday even damaged a police car.”

Anyone who has information about those involved is asked to contact police or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.