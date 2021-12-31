‘Dangerous’ bikers descend on Auckland CBD, smash police car

Dozens of dirt bikes swarmed the streets of central Auckland, attracting numerous complaints for dangerous driving.

A police car wing’s mirror was also "deliberately smashed", police say.

A police car (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Acting Inspector Terry Lee, Tāmaki Makaurau Police, said the riders had left Ōtara on Friday morning and had been driving around the city.

Lee said a “number of staff” were monitoring the large group but explained it was not “practical” for officers to intervene because there would have been “significant risk to other road users” and officers themselves.

Police had been aware in advance of the ride.

“Our community can be assured that we will be following up on these matters and holding people to account for their dangerous driving," he said.

“Police has seen a significant number of deaths on our roads over the holiday period and so we are committed to ensuring that those who are deliberately flouting the road rules and putting other road users lives at risk are held accountable.”

