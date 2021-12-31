Police pleased with behaviour of New Years revellers

Source: 1News

Police say they are pleased with the behaviour of revellers across the country following a busy New Year’s Eve.

A light show from the Sky Tower and Auckland Harbour Bridge during New Year's celebrations.

“By and large New Zealanders rang in the New Year safely,” Deputy Commissioner Glenn Dunbier said in a statement on Saturday.

“There were of course a couple of hotspots around the motu, however most people we saw out and about had a good time and stayed safe.”

However, there was “some disorderly behaviour” in Riversdale, in the Wairarapa; Tauranga; and Whangamatā, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

Two people were arrested in Riversdale for disorderly behaviour, while four were arrested in Tauranga for the same offence.

In addition, 15 arrests were made and 114 infringement notices were issued in Whangamatā after police took a zero tolerance approach.

It comes after one person was arrested on Thursday night after throwing bottles at officers patrolling Williamson Park.

READ MORE: Bottles thrown at Whangamatā police as revellers get warning

The person was arrested and is due to appear in court in the new year.

“We’re pleased to see people taking steps to get home safely, and looking out for each other,” Dunbier said.

