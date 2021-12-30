Bottles thrown at Whangamatā police as revellers get warning

Police have issued a warning for New Year's revellers to drink responsibly after one person was arrested for throwing bottles at officers in Whangamatā, on the Coromandel Peninsula.

people looking to celebrate the New Year on Friday night and “create trouble” have been warned that police “will be taking a no tolerance approach to poor behaviour”.

Police were undertaking reassurance and visibility patrols in Williamson Park on Thursday night when the incident took place, police said.

One person was arrested for disorder and has been summonsed to appear in the Waihi District Court in the new year.

Police will be reviewing CCTV footage on Friday in relation to the incident, and further arrests are possible, Acting Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said.

In addition, 36 people have been issued with fines for breaching the liquor ban at Williamson Park. A further 38 people were fined for liquor ban breaches in Pauanui, in the area around the surf club.

“The majority of the people causing trouble and breaking the law are visitors to the area,” Wilson said.

“It is disappointing that they would have so little regard for the local community.”

Wilson said people looking to celebrate the New Year on Friday night and “create trouble” have been warned that police “will be taking a no tolerance approach to poor behaviour”.

“Celebrate safely tonight otherwise you might find yourself welcoming in 2022 in a police cell.”

Police said a high number of people have been following the rules around not drink-driving in recent days, however.

“We have stopped a large number of drivers and conducted breath alcohol checks and no one has been over the limit so this is a great result,” Wilson said.

“Such a good result is a credit to the liquor licence operators in the town and is an example that they are taking their host responsibilities seriously.”

Wilson advised people heading out for New Year’s celebrations to “have a good night but be safe”.

