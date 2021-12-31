Last Māori Battalion survivor finally accepts NZ knighthood

At age 96, Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies has finally decided to accept a knighthood.

Sir Robert ‘Bom’ Gillies (Source: Te Karere)

But he won’t be going by Sir Robert. He’s known as Koro Bom to those in the know, and he says Bom is what he prefers.

“Ahua mataku ana ki tera ingoa. Ehara naku (I'm afraid of that name. It's not mine),” Sir Bom said, in reference to the name Robert.

And in his own words, those who are truly deserving of this honour, are no longer with us.

“Kua mate kē nga tangata tika hai hari i tēnā mea (The people deserving of that honour have all died).”

So Sir Bom decided, after much urging from his whānau, to take the honour in behalf of his whānau and comrades in arms, who have passed on.

“He mea nui tēnei mō rātau, otirā mō te iwi Māori anō hoki. Mō ngā whanau, mō rātau kua wehe atu e takoto mai nā i rawāhi (This honour is for my friends and the rest of te iwi Māori, for the families of the fallen and those who remain overseas),” Sir Bom explained.

It’s not the first time that he has accepted an honour on behalf of the fallen. In 2019, he was made a Cavaliere (Knight) of the Italian Republic for assisting them in fighting fascism. At the time, he told the Italian Ambassador that it was an honour for the battalion, and ‘the Māori people at large’.

Sir Bom is the last survivor of the 28 (Māori) Battalion, having served in B Company from 1942-1945. Though he retired from soldiering a lifetime ago, he has continued to advocate for Māori. One of his role is as a member of the Te Arawa Returned Services Association.

He recently led the 75th anniversary celebration of the return of the B Company to Tamatekapua in Rotorua following WW2. He explained the importance of preserving the traditions of our ancestors.

“Kia tau te tikanga Māori ki roto i ō rātau hinengaro. Te tikanga ināianei ko ngā tikanga tauiwi, ā tātau tamariki ināianei, kua kore e tohutohungia ā tātau tikanga. Nō te mea he tikanga rangatira te tīkanga Maori (I want for tikanga Maori to be at the forefront. Our people, our children these days follow other protocols. Tikanga is very important, that is what should guide them),” Sir Bom said.

E te morehu o te Pakanga Whakarihariha, kia arohaina koe e Ihu, hei tiaki i te ngaru kino, me te āwha kaha.