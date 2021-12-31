8 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

There are eight locations of interest in Napier after the Hawke’s Bay recorded a second Covid-19 case.

There were three locations on Gloucester St in Taradale. (Source: 1News)

A contact of the region's first case tested positive for the virus, but the infection will be included in the Ministry of Health’s tally released on January 2.

The Ministry of Health's full and updated locations of interest list is available here.

Both cases are isolating with appropriate health and welfare supports in place, Hawke’s Bay District Health Board Medical Officer of Health Dr Nick Jones said.

Jones said officials are continuing to investigate a possible source of infection.

Three locations and times of interest on Taradale's Gloucester St have been identified, all on Christmas Eve: New Century Bakery Taradale between 1-2pm, Paper Plus Taradale from 2.30-4pm, and Bin Inn Taradale between 2-3.30pm.

A fourth Gloucester St location, New World Greenmeadows, was visited on December 28 between 2pm-3.30pm.

Pak'nSave Napier South on Munroe St was visited on December 22 from 12.15-1pm, along with Pak'nSave Tamatea on December 23 from 2.30-3.30pm.

New World Onekawa also received a visit on December 29 from 3.15-4.15pm.

MYLK Food Store on Latham St was also visited on December 22 from 11.45am-12.15pm.

The eight locations are considered ‘casual exposure’ locations. It means people who visited these locations at the dates and times listed should self-monitor for symptoms for 10 days from day of exposure.

If symptoms develop, they should get a test and stay at home until receiving a negative result.