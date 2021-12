Three of New Zealand's leading snowsports stars have tested positive for Covid-19 in Canada.

Zoi Sadowski-Synnott. (Source: Getty)

Nico Porteous and Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, who both won bronze medals at the 2018 Winter Olympics, have caught the virus, as has Nico's older brother and fellow Olympian Miguel.

The trio were preparing for a World Cup event in Calgary, Canada, as part of their preparation for the 2022 Beijing Olympics that kicks off in just five weeks.

All three have reported mild symptoms.

