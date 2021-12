A person has died after becoming trapped under their work vehicle that appeared to have rolled down a bank north of Wellington on Thursday afternoon.

Initial indications are that the vehicle rolled down a small bank on Lyndhurst Road. (Source: 1News)

The incident in Tawa’s Lyndhurst Rd was reported to police at 2.20pm.

Initial indications are that the vehicle rolled down a small bank on the residential street but an investigation is underway, police said.

The incident will be referred to WorkSafe.