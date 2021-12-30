Central Hinds bungle simple chase to hand Brave victory

The Northern Brave women will depart New Plymouth wondering how exactly they managed to escape with a victory.

The game appeared over when Brave batters Hannah Rowe and Rosemary Mair took Charlotte Sarsfield for 14 off the 18th over, leaving the Brave needing just 11 required from the final two overs in a chase of 124.

Three singles followed from the first three balls of the 19th over, before chaos ensued.

The fourth ball of Brooke Halliday's over saw the medium pacer parry a strong drive by Rowe into the stumps at the non-strikers end, leaving Mair helplessly short of her ground.

Rowe dug out a yorker next ball before charging the sixth and getting clean bowled, leaving eight needed off the final over with three wickets in hand.

That quickly became two wickets in hand, as Ashtuti Kumar was run out without facing a ball, having backed up too far and left a mile out of her crease as Monique Rees hit a drive straight back to the bowler Nensi Patel.

Incoming batter Melissa Hansen was nearly run out the following ball at the non striker's end coming back for two, in what ultimately turned out to be a precursor for the third ball of the final over.

Now needing six from four deliveries, Rees bludgeoned the third ball into the leg side and desperately scampered for two.

However, she was caught well short of her ground as the Hinds' run chase well and truly crumbled.

Five runs off three balls proved to be too much for numbers 10 and 11, with Claudia Green only managing to get bat on ball off the final delivery, knocking a chipped drive down the ground for a single.

Earlier, Caitlin Gurrey (44) had helped the Brave get off to a flyer, before regular wickets saw them only manage to post 123-8 from their 20 overs.

Rees had been the pick of the Hinds bowlers, taking 3-12 from three overs.