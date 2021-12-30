Ardern praises Kiwis recognised in New Year Honours list

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has on Friday praised the "never-ending efforts" of the Kiwis recognised in this year’s New Year Honours list.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. (Source: Getty)

“I never fail to be amazed by the outstanding things New Zealanders achieve, especially during the tough times and I want to thank each and every person on this year’s list for the work they do to support their fellow New Zealanders in a wide variety of ways,” Ardern said in a statement.

She also sent her “warmest congratulations and thanks" to the country's three new Dames, “our greatest ever Olympian and Paralympian”, Lisa Carrington and Sophie Pascoe, and former Cabinet Secretary Marie Shroff.

Ardern said while Dame Lisa's "golden days on the water in Tokyo" during the Olympics earlier this year was unforgettable, she is "far more than our greatest ever Olympian".

"Humble and kind, she is a role model for girls and boys across the country and continues to give back through her coaching of young paddlers," she said.

Ardern also praised 19-time Paralympic Games medalist Dame Sophie as "a role model within and beyond the disability community and an advocate for equality".

Dame Marie, Ardern said, “has provided a lifetime of public service at the highest level". Shroff served as the Cabinet Secretary from 1987 to 2003, followed by the role of Privacy Commissioner from 2003 to 2014.

She also congratulated the country’s newest Knights, including former Auckland City Missioner Chris Farrelly; the last Māori Battalion survivor, ‘Bom’ Gillies, who accepted the honour on behalf of the battalion; and non-communicable disease prevention research pioneer Jim Mann, who “have all contributed to New Zealand in different but equally important ways”.

“Covid means many things are uncertain in the world right now but one hugely important constant is the never-ending efforts New Zealanders go to on behalf of their fellow citizens.

“I thank them all and would like to make sure they know this country is a better place because of them.”