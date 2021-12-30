More than 180 Kiwis recognised in New Year Honours list

The New Year Honours list has been announced on Friday and it includes a top police officer, a mosque attack survivor, an advocate for victims of family and sexual violence and one of the MIQ founders.

One hundred and eight-three New Zealanders have been recognised. Recipients have been singled out for their service in fields that include: arts and media, business, voluntary work, health, science and sport.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the list of recipients represent the determination and service exemplified by many New Zealanders during another tough year.

Six people have been made knights and dames of the New Zealand Order of Merit - among them is a multiple gold medal-winning Olympian, a public health advocate, a Māori war hero and the country's top Paralympian.

The new dames are: canoe racer Lisa Carrington, Paralympian swimmer Sophie Pascoe and the former privacy commissioner Marie Shroff.

The new knights are: former Auckland City missioner Chris Farrelly, the last surviving member of the 28th Māori battalion Robert Gillies and Professor Jim Mann who has been a prominent voice in public health issues for many years.

Among those who have been named as Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit are veteran media columnist, cartoonist and social historian Rosemary McLeod and a long-time advocate for victims of family and sexual violence, Dr Ang Jury.

Dr Jury who is currently the chief executive of the National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges said it is knowing how far we have come, and how far we have to go, that keeps her going.

She encourages anyone who is struggling to seek help, and said no problem is unsolvable with the right support.

The former director general of the Conservation Department, Lou Sanson, has been awarded a Companion of the Queen's Service Order.

Sanson worked as a public servant for 47 years including as conservator for Southland Conservancy and chief executive of Antarctica New Zealand.

He said the work he did as head of DOC with regards to safety within the department is what he is most proud of.

A police officer who has led inquiries into some of the country's most challenging cases, Detective Superintendent Peter Read, has also been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Those appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit include the country's first Māori professor of law, Otago University's Jacinta Ruru, Christchurch mosque attacks survivor Farid Ahmed and Air Commodore Darryn Webb who helped set up the managed isolation and quarantine system at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Webb told RNZ that while he didn't know what to expect in the early days of the pandemic, his three decades in the Defence Force prepared him to make some hard decisions quickly.

He said establishing managed isolation and quarantine was the most significant role of his career.

However, it was hard work - he lost six kilos in two weeks because he didn't have the time or appetite to eat.

Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has paid tribute to Peter Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene) who has been appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Of Ngāpui descent, Paratene is an acclaimed actor, writer and director for stage and screen, who has been active over five decades and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013 for his contributions.

"Rāwiri has been a long-time advocate for the use of te reo Māori and was a member of the Ngā Tamatoa movement campaigning for the teaching of Māori in schools, having founded the Wellington branch. He has directed on language learning shows 'Kōrero Mai' and 'Whānau'," Jackson said.

Other sportspeople and administrators honoured include Dr Michèle Hawke who has been appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her almost 50-year commitment and service to gymnastics, Gaye Bryham has been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for dedicating 30 years to sports science and recreation, and Beverley Douglas and Marilyn Moffatt have both been appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).

Other new Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit include former All Black Leicester Rutledge and the editor of Indian Newslink, Venkat Raman.

The full New Year's honours list is:

To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Lisa Marie Carrington, for services to canoe racing

Sophie Frances Pascoe for services to swimming

Janet Marie Shroff for services to the state and the community

To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly for services to health and the community

Robert Nairn Gillies for services to Māori and war commemoration

Professor Joel Ivor Mann for services to health.

To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Peter David Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene), for services to Māori, film and theatre

David Ronald Brunsdon for services to engineering and emergency management

Professor Philip Howard Butler for services to science, education and health

Dr Michael William Dunbier for services to agricultural science

Rodger Denis Fox for services to music

Dr Michèle Margaret Hawke for services to gymnastics

Professor Harlene Hayne for services to health and wellbeing

Helen Christine Lake for services to Plunket

Dr Geoffrey Bevan Lorigan for services to business and leadership development

Professor Emeritus Stuart Alan Middleton for services to education

Neil Andrew Richardson for services to business and philanthropy

John David Rosser for services to choral music

Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere for services to Māori and education

Faumuina Professor Fa'afetai Sopoaga for services to Pacific health and tertiary education

To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Tuita'alili Vaitava'e Su'a Aloese-Moe for services to the Pacific community

George Chandrakumar Arulanantham for services to the community

William John Blakey for services to education

Dr Linda Julia Morcombe Bryant for services to pharmacy and health

Gaye Maree Bryham for services to sport and recreation

Alison Pauline Cadman for services to housing and the community

Emeritus Professor Ralph Paul Cooney for services to science and innovation

Prodhumun Dayaram for services to orthopaedics

Dr Peter Francis Fennessy for services to agricultural science and business

Deborah Louise George for services to education and governance

Dr Anthony Jonathan Royce Godfrey for services to disabled people, particularly blind and low vision people

Anne Marie Te Puata Grennell for services to health

Bronwyn Elizabeth Hayward for services to people with disabilities and the arts

Richard Bond Hoskin for services to the blind and people with low vision

Professor John David Hutton for services to women's health education

Clare Francesca Jacobs (Dr Clare Healy) for services to medical forensic education

Dr Angela Jean Jury for services to victims of family and sexual violence

Phillip Ross Ker for services to tertiary education

Raymond Stanley Lind for services to industry training governance

John Bowden Mackintosh for services to the legal profession

Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor for services to the New Zealand police and the community

Rosemary Margaret McLeod for services to journalism and television

Dr Lindsay Francis James Mildenhall for services to neonatal intensive care and resuscitation training

Roger Holmes Miller for services to governance and the community

Dianne Mary Milne for services to the rural community

Ross Mitchell-Anyon for services to the arts

Professor Evan Paul Moon for services to education and historical research

Dr Christopher David Moyes for services to health

Alexander Nathan for services to Māori and art

Celia Mary Patrick for services to tennis

Detective Superintendent Peter Dunbar Read for services to the New Zealand police and the community

Peter James Simpson for services to education

Campbell Roy Smith for services to the music industry

Monica Stockdale for services to Māori health

Jane Tehira for services to sport

Laura Gail Thompson for services to Paralympic cycling

James Edward Tucker for services to journalism

Victor Thomas Walker for services to the Māori community

Sina Moana Wendt for services to governance

Malcolm Ashley Wong for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations

To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:

Farid Ahmed for services to interfaith communities

Louise Ānaru-Tangira for services to education

Dr Alison Patricia Barrett for services to women's health

Nigel John Floyd Borell for services to Māori art

Anne Marie Borren for services to ceramic art

Vivien Anna Bridgwater for services to governance and education

Jessie Chan for services to dairy and agriculture

John William Cheyne for services to conservation

Moira Janet Clunie for services to LGBTQI+ communities

Rebekah Helen Corlett for services to education

Beverley Grier Douglas for services to netball and the community

Kevin William Evans for services to wildlife conservation and the community

Meijia Feng for services to health and Asian communities

Dr Graeme Holt Fenton for services to Māori and rural health

Alfred Meredith Filipaina for services to the New Zealand police and the community

William Eccles Fleury (Bill) for services to conservation

Elizabeth Anne Goodwin for services to education

Gillian Margaret Gordon for services to musical theatre

Cheryl Anne Greer (Cheryl MacDonald) for services to oncological nursing

Tanea Jane Heke for services to the arts and Māori

Alison Maynard Henry for services to conservation and the community

Melanie Lyn Hewitson for services to governance

Dr Kathleen Gaye Irwin for services to Māori education

Ian James Jackson for services to the plumbing industry and the community

Judith Anne Jessop for services to lifesaving and water safety

Ian McKenzie Jordan for services to the livestock industry

Anthony Rangi Kake for services to Māori

Noel James Inglis Kay for services to surf lifesaving

Shane Patrick McManaway for services to agriculture and the community

James Anderson McPhee for services to judo

Susan Mary Miller for services to agricultural journalism

Marilyn Joan Moffatt for services to surf lifesaving

Dr Rose Namoori-Sinclair for services to the Kiribati community

Patrick William Newman for services to education

John Rutherfurd Oliver for services to philanthropy

Robert Mark Oliver for services to the food industry and Pacific communities

Shane (Shannon) Karen Pakura for services to social work

Shelley Aileen Payne for services to people with intellectual disabilities

Margery Sylvia Pita for services to music

Helen Bernice Purcell for services to public health nursing

Venkat Raman for services to the Indian community

George Haig Reedy for services to people with disabilities and the community

Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua James Potoa'e Robertson for services to the Pacific community

Dr Kenneth Robert Romeril for services to haemotology

Hans Rook for services to wildlife conservation

Professor Jacinta Arianna Ruru for services to Māori and the law

Leicester Malcolm Rutledge for services to rugby and the community

Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen for services to Māori and the community

Dr Angela Denise Sharples for services to education

Rochana Sheward for services to the community

Gwendoline Smith for services to mental health

Allan Stowers for services to the Samoan community

Kolokesa Uafā Māhina-Tuai for services to cultures and the arts

Helen Muriel Tuhoro for services to education

Frian Percy Wadia for services to disability and education

John Tahana Ward-Holmes for services to Māori and conservation

Air Commodore Darryn Robert Webb for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Alan Bruce Whiteman for services to fullbore target rifle shooting

Michele June-Marie Whiting for services to education

Beryl Joan Wilcox for services to the community

Dr John Douglas Wilson for services to health and seniors

Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall for services to golf

William Richard Wright for services to conservation

Teremoana Yala for services to the Cook Islands community

To be Companions of the Queen's Service Order

Stephanie (Steve) Anne Chadwick For services to local government and as a Member of Parliament

Kenneth James Durbin for services to the community and youth

Margaret Ann Hartley for services to local government and the community

Lewis Vernon Sanson for services to conservation and public service

The Queen's Service Medal (QSM)

Jennifer Agnew for services to historical research and the Chinese community

Trevor Gordon Agnew for services to children's literacy and historical research

Nonu 'Unga Alatini for services to the Tongan community and education

Robyn Baldwin for services to seniors

Aart Brusse for services to music

David John Bullock for services to bowls administration

Lynley Ann Bunton for services to education and the community

Peter Powles Caccia-Birch for services to the community

Keith Raynor Carter for services to the community

Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri for services to Māori

John Lawrence Cocking for services to theatre and the community

Glenn Graeme Cockroft for services to traffic safety

Claire Annette Eyes for services to midwifery

Hazel Beatrice Georgantis for services to the community

Ina Mary Hansen for services to rugby and education

William Mervyn Harris for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Brenda Mary Hayes for services to theatre

David Dennis Hinman for services to tramways and heritage

Thomas Edward Howard for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation

Alan Wayne Kissell for services to the community

Catherine Mary Knight for services to the community

Jacinta Maria Krefft for services to youth

Jillian Meryl Lord for services to genealogy

Coral Ann Macdonald for services to floristry

Alistair Donald MacDougall for services to the community

Vaisamoa Manoa for services to the Tuvalu community

Wayne Calven Martin for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Ailsa Diane McGilvary (Ailsa McGilvary-Howard) for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation

Gloria Elaine McHutchon for services to the community

Ernest Ryburn Meyer for services to the community and education

Maureen Stuart Meyer for services to the community

Reverend Canon Ihipera Waikare Morrell for services to the Māori language and community

Irene Edith Mosley for services to the community

Janet Elinor Oakley for services to the community and the arts

Yvonne Margaret O'Dowd for services to the community

Taulapu Oliver for services to the Pacific community

Glorious Marie Oxenham for services to the Melanesian community

Jane Painter for services to the community

Nicholas David Perrin for services to historical research

Nigel Ernest Perry for services to tennis and table tennis

Jan Maree Rutledge for services to transitional housing

Sandra Maree Spier for services to health and the community

Alison Rosemary Stanes for services to the environment

Garry Manson Taylor for services to the community and philanthropy

Kevin Manson Taylor for services to the community and philanthropy

Ingi Kulesa Sale Tusini-Rex for services to the Niue community

Brian William Vincent for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community

Noeline Ann Watson for services to the community

Paul Henry Wilkins for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the community

John David Thomas Williamson for services to the community

Honorary

Jessica Wim Geertje Buddendijk for services to the aged care sector

Tito Daurewa for services to the Pacific community and Pacific rugby

Falanisesi Fusitu'a Hafoka for services to the Tongan community

The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration

Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Dean Blythen for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

Wing Commander Richard Francis Deihl for services to the New Zealand Defence Force

