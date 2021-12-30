More than 180 Kiwis recognised in New Year Honours list

The New Year Honours list has been announced on Friday and it includes a top police officer, a mosque attack survivor, an advocate for victims of family and sexual violence and one of the MIQ founders.
One hundred and eight-three New Zealanders have been recognised. Recipients have been singled out for their service in fields that include: arts and media, business, voluntary work, health, science and sport.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the list of recipients represent the determination and service exemplified by many New Zealanders during another tough year.
Six people have been made knights and dames of the New Zealand Order of Merit - among them is a multiple gold medal-winning Olympian, a public health advocate, a Māori war hero and the country's top Paralympian.
The new dames are: canoe racer Lisa Carrington, Paralympian swimmer Sophie Pascoe and the former privacy commissioner Marie Shroff.
The new knights are: former Auckland City missioner Chris Farrelly, the last surviving member of the 28th Māori battalion Robert Gillies and Professor Jim Mann who has been a prominent voice in public health issues for many years.
Among those who have been named as Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit are veteran media columnist, cartoonist and social historian Rosemary McLeod and a long-time advocate for victims of family and sexual violence, Dr Ang Jury.
Dr Jury who is currently the chief executive of the National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges said it is knowing how far we have come, and how far we have to go, that keeps her going.
She encourages anyone who is struggling to seek help, and said no problem is unsolvable with the right support.
The former director general of the Conservation Department, Lou Sanson, has been awarded a Companion of the Queen's Service Order.
Sanson worked as a public servant for 47 years including as conservator for Southland Conservancy and chief executive of Antarctica New Zealand.
He said the work he did as head of DOC with regards to safety within the department is what he is most proud of.
A police officer who has led inquiries into some of the country's most challenging cases, Detective Superintendent Peter Read, has also been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Those appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit include the country's first Māori professor of law, Otago University's Jacinta Ruru, Christchurch mosque attacks survivor Farid Ahmed and Air Commodore Darryn Webb who helped set up the managed isolation and quarantine system at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Webb told RNZ that while he didn't know what to expect in the early days of the pandemic, his three decades in the Defence Force prepared him to make some hard decisions quickly.
He said establishing managed isolation and quarantine was the most significant role of his career.
However, it was hard work - he lost six kilos in two weeks because he didn't have the time or appetite to eat.
Minister for Māori Development Willie Jackson has paid tribute to Peter Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene) who has been appointed as a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit.
Of Ngāpui descent, Paratene is an acclaimed actor, writer and director for stage and screen, who has been active over five decades and was appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013 for his contributions.
"Rāwiri has been a long-time advocate for the use of te reo Māori and was a member of the Ngā Tamatoa movement campaigning for the teaching of Māori in schools, having founded the Wellington branch. He has directed on language learning shows 'Kōrero Mai' and 'Whānau'," Jackson said.
Other sportspeople and administrators honoured include Dr Michèle Hawke who has been appointed a Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for her almost 50-year commitment and service to gymnastics, Gaye Bryham has been appointed an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for dedicating 30 years to sports science and recreation, and Beverley Douglas and Marilyn Moffatt have both been appointed Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM).
Other new Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit include former All Black Leicester Rutledge and the editor of Indian Newslink, Venkat Raman.
The full New Year's honours list is:
To be Dames Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Lisa Marie Carrington, for services to canoe racing
Sophie Frances Pascoe for services to swimming
Janet Marie Shroff for services to the state and the community
To be Knights Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Christopher Patrick Thomas Farrelly for services to health and the community
Robert Nairn Gillies for services to Māori and war commemoration
Professor Joel Ivor Mann for services to health.
To be Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Peter David Broughton (Rāwiri Paratene), for services to Māori, film and theatre
David Ronald Brunsdon for services to engineering and emergency management
Professor Philip Howard Butler for services to science, education and health
Dr Michael William Dunbier for services to agricultural science
Rodger Denis Fox for services to music
Dr Michèle Margaret Hawke for services to gymnastics
Professor Harlene Hayne for services to health and wellbeing
Helen Christine Lake for services to Plunket
Dr Geoffrey Bevan Lorigan for services to business and leadership development
Professor Emeritus Stuart Alan Middleton for services to education
Neil Andrew Richardson for services to business and philanthropy
John David Rosser for services to choral music
Dr Arapera Royal Tangaere for services to Māori and education
Faumuina Professor Fa'afetai Sopoaga for services to Pacific health and tertiary education
To be Officers of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Tuita'alili Vaitava'e Su'a Aloese-Moe for services to the Pacific community
George Chandrakumar Arulanantham for services to the community
William John Blakey for services to education
Dr Linda Julia Morcombe Bryant for services to pharmacy and health
Gaye Maree Bryham for services to sport and recreation
Alison Pauline Cadman for services to housing and the community
Emeritus Professor Ralph Paul Cooney for services to science and innovation
Prodhumun Dayaram for services to orthopaedics
Dr Peter Francis Fennessy for services to agricultural science and business
Deborah Louise George for services to education and governance
Dr Anthony Jonathan Royce Godfrey for services to disabled people, particularly blind and low vision people
Anne Marie Te Puata Grennell for services to health
Bronwyn Elizabeth Hayward for services to people with disabilities and the arts
Richard Bond Hoskin for services to the blind and people with low vision
Professor John David Hutton for services to women's health education
Clare Francesca Jacobs (Dr Clare Healy) for services to medical forensic education
Dr Angela Jean Jury for services to victims of family and sexual violence
Phillip Ross Ker for services to tertiary education
Raymond Stanley Lind for services to industry training governance
John Bowden Mackintosh for services to the legal profession
Superintendent Peter Andrew McGregor for services to the New Zealand police and the community
Rosemary Margaret McLeod for services to journalism and television
Dr Lindsay Francis James Mildenhall for services to neonatal intensive care and resuscitation training
Roger Holmes Miller for services to governance and the community
Dianne Mary Milne for services to the rural community
Ross Mitchell-Anyon for services to the arts
Professor Evan Paul Moon for services to education and historical research
Dr Christopher David Moyes for services to health
Alexander Nathan for services to Māori and art
Celia Mary Patrick for services to tennis
Detective Superintendent Peter Dunbar Read for services to the New Zealand police and the community
Peter James Simpson for services to education
Campbell Roy Smith for services to the music industry
Monica Stockdale for services to Māori health
Jane Tehira for services to sport
Laura Gail Thompson for services to Paralympic cycling
James Edward Tucker for services to journalism
Victor Thomas Walker for services to the Māori community
Sina Moana Wendt for services to governance
Malcolm Ashley Wong for services to the community and New Zealand-China relations
To be Members of the New Zealand Order of Merit:
Farid Ahmed for services to interfaith communities
Louise Ānaru-Tangira for services to education
Dr Alison Patricia Barrett for services to women's health
Nigel John Floyd Borell for services to Māori art
Anne Marie Borren for services to ceramic art
Vivien Anna Bridgwater for services to governance and education
Jessie Chan for services to dairy and agriculture
John William Cheyne for services to conservation
Moira Janet Clunie for services to LGBTQI+ communities
Rebekah Helen Corlett for services to education
Beverley Grier Douglas for services to netball and the community
Kevin William Evans for services to wildlife conservation and the community
Meijia Feng for services to health and Asian communities
Dr Graeme Holt Fenton for services to Māori and rural health
Alfred Meredith Filipaina for services to the New Zealand police and the community
William Eccles Fleury (Bill) for services to conservation
Elizabeth Anne Goodwin for services to education
Gillian Margaret Gordon for services to musical theatre
Cheryl Anne Greer (Cheryl MacDonald) for services to oncological nursing
Tanea Jane Heke for services to the arts and Māori
Alison Maynard Henry for services to conservation and the community
Melanie Lyn Hewitson for services to governance
Dr Kathleen Gaye Irwin for services to Māori education
Ian James Jackson for services to the plumbing industry and the community
Judith Anne Jessop for services to lifesaving and water safety
Ian McKenzie Jordan for services to the livestock industry
Anthony Rangi Kake for services to Māori
Noel James Inglis Kay for services to surf lifesaving
Shane Patrick McManaway for services to agriculture and the community
James Anderson McPhee for services to judo
Susan Mary Miller for services to agricultural journalism
Marilyn Joan Moffatt for services to surf lifesaving
Dr Rose Namoori-Sinclair for services to the Kiribati community
Patrick William Newman for services to education
John Rutherfurd Oliver for services to philanthropy
Robert Mark Oliver for services to the food industry and Pacific communities
Shane (Shannon) Karen Pakura for services to social work
Shelley Aileen Payne for services to people with intellectual disabilities
Margery Sylvia Pita for services to music
Helen Bernice Purcell for services to public health nursing
Venkat Raman for services to the Indian community
George Haig Reedy for services to people with disabilities and the community
Namulau'ulu Taotua Leaoa Joshua James Potoa'e Robertson for services to the Pacific community
Dr Kenneth Robert Romeril for services to haemotology
Hans Rook for services to wildlife conservation
Professor Jacinta Arianna Ruru for services to Māori and the law
Leicester Malcolm Rutledge for services to rugby and the community
Rukumoana Tira Marie Schaafhausen for services to Māori and the community
Dr Angela Denise Sharples for services to education
Rochana Sheward for services to the community
Gwendoline Smith for services to mental health
Allan Stowers for services to the Samoan community
Kolokesa Uafā Māhina-Tuai for services to cultures and the arts
Helen Muriel Tuhoro for services to education
Frian Percy Wadia for services to disability and education
John Tahana Ward-Holmes for services to Māori and conservation
Air Commodore Darryn Robert Webb for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Alan Bruce Whiteman for services to fullbore target rifle shooting
Michele June-Marie Whiting for services to education
Beryl Joan Wilcox for services to the community
Dr John Douglas Wilson for services to health and seniors
Rosalie Myrtle Martha Wrathall for services to golf
William Richard Wright for services to conservation
Teremoana Yala for services to the Cook Islands community
To be Companions of the Queen's Service Order
Stephanie (Steve) Anne Chadwick For services to local government and as a Member of Parliament
Kenneth James Durbin for services to the community and youth
Margaret Ann Hartley for services to local government and the community
Lewis Vernon Sanson for services to conservation and public service
The Queen's Service Medal (QSM)
Jennifer Agnew for services to historical research and the Chinese community
Trevor Gordon Agnew for services to children's literacy and historical research
Nonu 'Unga Alatini for services to the Tongan community and education
Robyn Baldwin for services to seniors
Aart Brusse for services to music
David John Bullock for services to bowls administration
Lynley Ann Bunton for services to education and the community
Peter Powles Caccia-Birch for services to the community
Keith Raynor Carter for services to the community
Gina Blaize Chaffey-Aupouri for services to Māori
John Lawrence Cocking for services to theatre and the community
Glenn Graeme Cockroft for services to traffic safety
Claire Annette Eyes for services to midwifery
Hazel Beatrice Georgantis for services to the community
Ina Mary Hansen for services to rugby and education
William Mervyn Harris for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Brenda Mary Hayes for services to theatre
David Dennis Hinman for services to tramways and heritage
Thomas Edward Howard for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation
Alan Wayne Kissell for services to the community
Catherine Mary Knight for services to the community
Jacinta Maria Krefft for services to youth
Jillian Meryl Lord for services to genealogy
Coral Ann Macdonald for services to floristry
Alistair Donald MacDougall for services to the community
Vaisamoa Manoa for services to the Tuvalu community
Wayne Calven Martin for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand
Ailsa Diane McGilvary (Ailsa McGilvary-Howard) for services to conservation, particularly wildlife conservation
Gloria Elaine McHutchon for services to the community
Ernest Ryburn Meyer for services to the community and education
Maureen Stuart Meyer for services to the community
Reverend Canon Ihipera Waikare Morrell for services to the Māori language and community
Irene Edith Mosley for services to the community
Janet Elinor Oakley for services to the community and the arts
Yvonne Margaret O'Dowd for services to the community
Taulapu Oliver for services to the Pacific community
Glorious Marie Oxenham for services to the Melanesian community
Jane Painter for services to the community
Nicholas David Perrin for services to historical research
Nigel Ernest Perry for services to tennis and table tennis
Jan Maree Rutledge for services to transitional housing
Sandra Maree Spier for services to health and the community
Alison Rosemary Stanes for services to the environment
Garry Manson Taylor for services to the community and philanthropy
Kevin Manson Taylor for services to the community and philanthropy
Ingi Kulesa Sale Tusini-Rex for services to the Niue community
Brian William Vincent for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand and the community
Noeline Ann Watson for services to the community
Paul Henry Wilkins for services to Fire and Emergency New Zealand the community
John David Thomas Williamson for services to the community
Honorary
Jessica Wim Geertje Buddendijk for services to the aged care sector
Tito Daurewa for services to the Pacific community and Pacific rugby
Falanisesi Fusitu'a Hafoka for services to the Tongan community
The New Zealand Distinguished Service Decoration
Lieutenant Colonel Anthony Dean Blythen for services to the New Zealand Defence Force
Wing Commander Richard Francis Deihl for services to the New Zealand Defence Force