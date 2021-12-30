Actor Rāwiri Paratene made Companion of NZ Order of Merit

By Bronson Perich, Te Karere Reporter
Source: Te Karere

Legendary Hokianga creative Rāwiri Paratene has made the NZ honours list again. After being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013, he is now a Companion of the same.

Rāwiri Paratene.

Rāwiri Paratene. (Source: Te Karere)

The Hokianga man grew up in Ōtara, South Auckland, and would go on to start the Wellington branch of Ngā Tamatoa.

Eventually, his fight for Māori rights would take him to the stage and screen.

His five-decade-career saw him direct te reo learning shows like ‘Kōrero Mai’, and live shows like ‘Peter Paka Paratene’. He is a Trustee of the South Pacific Whale Research Consortium and of Te Paepae Ataata, which funds the development of Māori cinema.

He’s even given politics a go as well, standing as a Greens candidate for Maungakiekie in 2008.

His daughter, Marama Davidson, is co-leader of the Greens.

Watch his interview with Te Karere in the video above.

New ZealandMāori IssuesArts and Culture

Popular Stories

1

No Omicron cases among 49 new community Covid infections

2

Bottles thrown at Whangamatā police as revellers get warning

3

11-year-old’s body found in search for pair in Manawatū River

4

Ardern praises Kiwis recognised in New Year Honours list

5

NSW reports 21,151 new Covid cases, 6 deaths

Latest Stories

3 Napier locations of interest after 2nd Hawke’s Bay Covid case

Anti-vaxxers turn on Trump after his pro-Covid jab comments

Tiger shot dead after biting man near zoo enclosure in US

No Omicron cases among 49 new community Covid infections

Māori educator Dr Kathie Irwin a Member of NZ Order of Merit

Related Stories

Māori educator Dr Kathie Irwin a Member of NZ Order of Merit

2021 in review: Moments that made us proud to be Kiwis

Last survivor of Māori Battalion 'Bom' Gillies knighted

Kiwi novelist Keri Hulme dies aged 74