Actor Rāwiri Paratene made Companion of NZ Order of Merit

Legendary Hokianga creative Rāwiri Paratene has made the NZ honours list again. After being made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit in 2013, he is now a Companion of the same.

Rāwiri Paratene. (Source: Te Karere)

The Hokianga man grew up in Ōtara, South Auckland, and would go on to start the Wellington branch of Ngā Tamatoa.

Eventually, his fight for Māori rights would take him to the stage and screen.

His five-decade-career saw him direct te reo learning shows like ‘Kōrero Mai’, and live shows like ‘Peter Paka Paratene’. He is a Trustee of the South Pacific Whale Research Consortium and of Te Paepae Ataata, which funds the development of Māori cinema.

He’s even given politics a go as well, standing as a Greens candidate for Maungakiekie in 2008.

His daughter, Marama Davidson, is co-leader of the Greens.

