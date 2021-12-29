Year in review: TV shows we all binged under lockdown

2021's been a blur of a year, with Covid-19 lockdowns making most of us feel a bit antsy for some social interaction outside of the dreaded Zoom meetings or online learning.

In case you forgot it’s not still August, here’s a reminder of some of the shows released this year which kept us entertained while we were all stuck at home.

SQUID GAME

A replica animated doll from the Netflix series Squid Game installed at Sydney Harbour for Halloween. (Source: Getty)

Nothing serves as a grim reminder of the disparity of capitalism than the dark, depressing twists and turns of Squid Game.

The South Korean survival drama, which overtook regency era drama Bridgerton as Netflix’s most-watched series and inspired many a Halloween outfit following its release in September, is full of messed up scenarios to remind us of the startling inequalities in our society.

That’s not to say it’s just about making us question the meaning of our existence or other, more high-brow questions, however - it’s also just great fun imagining what we would do in a similar situation, or guessing who will survive to see another round.

THE WHITE LOTUS

Another show skewering the trappings of capitalism was the satirical comedy-drama The White Lotus, where audiences are given glimpses into the lives of well-to-do guests staying at an idyllic luxury resort to the “pleasant, interchangeable helpers” who serve them.

Featuring a stacked cast with star performances from the likes of Connie Britton and Jennifer Coolidge, the show is a fun, addictive whodunnit and a biting social satire wrapped in one.

ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING

Avid true crime fans and those looking for something light and fun alike were able to enjoy this mystery-comedy show starring Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez.

The three decidedly odd musketeers of the series were hard not to love as they followed strange leads - including a brilliant cameo from Sting, starring as himself - as they worked to solve the murder in their apartment complex.

WANDAVISION

Another Disney+ series which had people tuning in every week for more was Disney+’s WandaVision, which centred around Wanda Maximoff’s grief at the loss of Vision soon after the events of Avengers Endgame.

The show, which saw the welcome return of Ant Man’s Jimmy Woo, Thor’s Darcy Lewis and Captain Marvel’s Monica Rambeau, was a stunning tableau of trauma and escape - all wrapped up in some fantastic parodies of sitcoms over the decades and its offering of a life of domestic bliss.

Marvel’s first instalment in its foray into television was ambitious yet paid off in a big way. Here’s hoping we’re not too far off before we see the characters’ return to the big - and small - screen.

MARE OF EASTTOWN

Kate Winslet is mesmerising as a flawed small town cop with her own demons as she solves crimes through sometimes morally questionable detective work in Mare of Easttown.

It’s not just a study on police practices in rural parts of the US or the devastating impact of a murder on a small community, however; the rural Pennsylvania town where Mare operates is steeped in poverty, and drug and alcohol addiction is rife.

It’s compelling viewing, even as we see Mare at her darkest moments, and it’s hard not to become invested in the lives of the town’s inhabitants.

Honourable Mentions:

TED LASSO - An American football coach is a fish out of water after being unexpectedly recruited as the coach of an English Premier League team - despite having zero experience. Even people who aren’t too keen on sports can get behind it.

THE SERPENT - This dark, gritty show based on a true story was compelling viewing from start to finish. It also has some strange ties to New Zealand, which is always a fun surprise.

STARSTRUCK - The screwball comedy stars Rose Matafeo as a Kiwi living in London who later discovers that she's spent the night with a famous movie star. Matafeo is hilarious as the charming yet slightly awkward 20-something in this millennial fairy tale for our times.

The series can be viewed on TVNZ OnDemand here.