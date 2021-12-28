Thousands turn out for first festival of the summer

It’s been a wet day for festival-goers in the Garden City, but that hasn’t stopped thousands turning out at Hagley Park for the Hidden Lakes event.

It's the first music festival of summer, with other favourites like Rhythm and Vines and Northern Bass postponed until next year.

One of the organisers of Tuesday’s event, Mitch Ryder, said there was concern it wouldn’t go ahead.

"We went through peaks and troughs constantly … most times we thought pulling it off was a long shot."

But it's a festival 2021 style - vaccine passes compulsory as well as scanning in.

"We know how the rules roll so it was fairly simple with this it was about masks on entry, double vaxxed and you need to scan in to the site so very straight forward," Ryder said.

Everyone 1News spoke to said it was a smooth process to get in.

"Took four seconds - show them pass, show ID and that's it ... simple, easy as," one attendee said.

Over 6000 tickets were sold, with international artists such as Wilkinson and Friction performing.

The acts are spread across two stages with performance starting at midday and running through until 10pm.