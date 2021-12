Police are urging some residents in Napier to stay in their homes as they attend an “incident” in Maraenui.

A file image of a police officer with a rifle at a crime scene. (Source: 1News)

In a statement on Tuesday, police said the Armed Offenders Squad (AOS) and Police Negotiation team (PNT) were in attendance at Gilray Avenue.

"There are cordons in place and residents are asked to stay in their homes as a precaution," the statement said.