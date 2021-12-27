Uncertainty for US students amid Omicron spread

As kids across the US get ready for a winter break from the class, many parents and teachers are wondering if it'll be a longer holiday than expected.

With Omicron spreading rapidly across the US, many schools - from pre-school to college - have already declared they're going back to online learning.

"We're seeing cases rise now, I'm already seeing a few schools where several classes are going remote," said Pedro Martinez, the CEO of Chicago Public Schools.

"It tends to be in the neighbourhoods where we have low vaccination rates," he added.

Education in America has been haphazard at best throughout the pandemic. But, the White House says those who are vaccinated should expect life to carry on like normal.

"We are intent on not letting Omicron disrupt work and school for the vaccinated," said White House Covid response co-ordinator Jeff Zients.

"We've done the right thing and we will get through this."

Many employers have also indefinitely delayed a return to the office, and the next generation of employees may have to get used to a hybrid model.

Kiwi Jamie Beaton, founder of the college consulting business Crimson, said "a lot" of parents hadn't had a positive experience with online learning.

"Schools aren't used to this format, they're used to bricks and mortar classrooms."

Beaton founded Crimson Global Academy, an international online high school that charges students NZ$4650 per subject each year.

He believed the future of schooling is online and in-person.

He said schools will have to adjust, as will parents.

"You don't want an online school that's all videos - you want to have people engaging in live classrooms ... that's the key to strong engagement."

With low vaccination rates among children and pre-teens in the US, online is the only way to keep them safe for the foreseeable future - and some don't seem to mind.

"I know that stuff is going around," says NYU student Austin Terchek,

"I think it's definitely a good idea to go online."