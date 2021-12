A serious multi-vehicle crash has closed State Highway One north of Warkworth on Monday afternoon.

Police said the crash, at Dome Forest, happened shortly before 4.30pm between Waiwhiu Conical Peak Road and Saunders Road.

Diversions are in place at SH1 and Kaipara Flats Road and at SH1 and Wayby Valley Road.

Police said early indications suggested there are injuries.

UPDATE 6:20PM

SH1 Wellsford to Warkworth is still CLOSED, while the police are on-site completing investigation. Please continue to use detour and plan your journey accordingly. Thank you for your patience. ^LZ https://t.co/pWxb5e0WAa — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) December 27, 2021

As of 6.30pm the road north of the Wilson Rd intersection remained closed.