Late fireworks see Aces topple Stags in Super Smash

Some late fireworks from Martin Guptill and Ben Horne have helped the Auckland Aces romp home to victory in their Super Smash clash with the Central Stags in Palmerston North.

Needing 14 an over going into the final four overs, the Aces looked unlikely to chase down the Stags' 168.

But one over changed the momentum of the game, as Martin Guptill and Ben Horne slammed Blair Tickner for 23 in the 17th over.

While Ajaz Patel, playing in his first game since returning from his record-breaking 10-for for the Black Caps, stifled the Aces in the 18th, Guptill and Horne continued their assault against Seth Rance.

Horne was caught and bowled by Rance on the final ball of the 19th, leaving the Aces needing nine from the final over.

Excellent bowling by Joey Field saw that target swell to five off just two deliveries with tailender Lockie Ferguson on strike.

But the Black Caps paceman proved he was no mug with the bat, flicking Field over the fine leg fence for six to win the game for the Aces with a ball to spare.

Guptill was the top scorer for the visitors, finishing not out on 79. Captain Robbie O'Donnell chipped in with 34, while Horne scored a rapid 27 off just nine balls.

Greg Hay (57) and Dane Cleaver (42) had been the top scorers for the Stags, who went into the game a win away from the top of the Super Smash table.

Ferguson's 2/24 from his four overs helped the Aces stifle the Stags from posting a formidable total.

Earlier in the day, the Central Hinds defeated the Auckland Hearts by 14 runs.

Natalie Dodd scored 57 to lead the Hinds to 127/5 from their 20 overs, before Claudia Green (2/13) restricted the Hearts, seeing the Auckland side fall short in their run chase.