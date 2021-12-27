34 Covid-19 cases to report in NZ community

There are 34 new Covid-19 cases to report in the community on Monday.

A person is tested for Covid-19. (Source: istock.com)

Of that number, 21 of the cases are in Auckland, seven are in the Waikato, two are in the Bay of Plenty, three are in the Lakes District, and one is in Canterbury, the Health Ministry said in a statement.

It comes after 5716 tests were administered over the last 24 hours, 2249 of which were in Auckland.

In addition, there are 41 cases in hospital, including: 15 at Auckland City Hospital, 21 in Middlemore Hospital and five in Tauranga Hospital.

A further four cases of the Omicron variant have been detected at the border, bringing the number of cases to 49.

There are no unexpected wastewater detections to report, the ministry said.

Meanwhile, the Hawke’s Bay is set to become the 12th DHB area to have 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated. The region is 192 second doses short of the milestone.

It comes after the Ministry of Health recorded 126 cases in the community over the weekend.

"Season’s greetings from the Ministry of Health. We’re asking everyone to play their part to reduce the spread of the virus over the break," the Health Ministry said.

“Anyone with any symptoms that could be Covid-19, is asked to get a test, and remain where they are until they receive a negative result and are feeling better. For those away on holiday who test positive you will be contacted regarding your ongoing care.”

A list of locations of interest, which continues to be updated, can be found here.