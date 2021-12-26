Shopping centres around NZ bustling on Boxing Day

On a sunny Boxing Day, many New Zealanders put aside a trip to the beach to go shopping.

Official figures show Kiwis were on track to spend the most ever at Christmas, although data for Boxing Day won't be released until Monday.

1News was out and about talking to shoppers on Boxing Day sprees.

One shopper at Sylvia Park in Auckland said the stores were packed but prices were still high.

When asked about Covid-19 concerns, one shopper in Westfield Albany said they weren't too worried.

"There's going to be a risk no matter what you do, but we can't stay locked up forever. So, you've got to get out and do something."

Smaller towns were less phased about Boxing Day.

Shops in Tuakau seemed less crowded than those in the super city.

A Tuakau local told 1News they just wanted to relax on the beach this Boxing Day.

Watch the video above to see how shopping malls shaped up around the country.