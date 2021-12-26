Kiwis urged to carry distress beacon before camping, tramping

Kiwis have been encouraged to take a distress beacon and follow the traffic light system rules before heading off on outdoor adventures this summer.

A person out tramping. (Source: Getty)

The police and the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council are predicting a high number of people will hit the outdoors over the holiday season.

Before going on a camping or tramping trip, people should tell someone where they are going and to “let them know when to raise the alarm if you don’t return”, Search and Rescue national coordinator Senior Sergeant Pete Theobald said in a statement.

“If you get into trouble, can you call for help? Who knows where you are? Do you have the right outdoors clothing, enough food and equipment to stay safe until help arrives? Because of Covid, there’s even more to consider,” he said.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley added that it is “a really good idea” for people looking to explore their own backyard to “take some time to learn about your destination”, read online resources or visit the Plan My Walk app.

The app, recently launched by the MSC, supports the planning and preparation for navigating a range of public walking and tramping tracks, including a day walk, overnight or multi-day tramp.

It also provides track alerts, MetService weather forecasts, gear lists, and a personalised plan and profile section.

“As we see this surge in interest, we are encouraging those users to think about their personal safety and take a few simple steps to ensuring they have a great, safe experience, and make it home,” Daisley said.