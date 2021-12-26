Heavy rain, possible surface flooding in Westland

Travellers along the South Island’s West Coast are being told to brace for heavy rain on Monday.

Heavy rain (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Westland between Otira and about and south of Bruce Bay.

The forecaster warns that heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly around the region. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, which could make driving hazardous.

The area, which includes Fox Glacier, can expect a further 30 to 50mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, especially about the ranges.

In Westland between Otira and Bruce Bay, an additional 80 to 120mm more rain is expected about the ranges, and 40 to 60mm near the coast.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch for Buller south of Karamea and Westland about and north of Otira.