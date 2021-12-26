Heavy rain, possible surface flooding in Westland

Source: 1News

Travellers along the South Island’s West Coast are being told to brace for heavy rain on Monday.

Heavy rain (file photo).

Heavy rain (file photo). (Source: istock.com)

MetService has issued a heavy rain warning for Westland between Otira and about and south of Bruce Bay.

The forecaster warns that heavy rain could cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly around the region. Surface flooding and slips are also possible, which could make driving hazardous.

The area, which includes Fox Glacier, can expect a further 30 to 50mm of rain to accumulate on top of what has already fallen, especially about the ranges.

In Westland between Otira and Bruce Bay, an additional 80 to 120mm more rain is expected about the ranges, and 40 to 60mm near the coast.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain watch for Buller south of Karamea and Westland about and north of Otira.

New ZealandWeather NewsWest Coast

Popular Stories

1

34 Covid-19 cases to report in NZ community

2

Caution urged after 3 beach deaths on Boxing Day

3

New South Wales reports first Omicron Covid death

4

3 Waters: Letters between mayors, Mahuta show strained relationship

5

2021 in review: The moments you may have forgotten

Latest Stories

Nicole Kidman opens up about mental health, depression

New South Wales reports first Omicron Covid death

Dave Letele saving lives, feeding whānau over holiday season

34 Covid-19 cases to report in NZ community

Tributes flow for humanitarian Desmond Tutu

Related Stories

Person dies after truck-and-trailer crashes on Lewis Pass

West Coast edges closer to 90% double-vaccinated goal

Fine Christmas Day forecast for much of New Zealand

Latest Christmas Day forecast mix of sun and showers