Comedy duo The Inspired Unemployed test positive for Omicron

By Lucy Anderson, 1News Digital Reporter
Source: 1News

Aussie internet sensations The Inspired Unemployed have tested positive for Omicron.

The Inspired Unemployed's Matt Ford and Jack Steele.

The Inspired Unemployed's Matt Ford and Jack Steele.

The pair, who have a following of more than 1.3 million on Instagram, posted a series of comedic videos since contracting the virus.

They've since been referring to their Sydney-based flat as "the omniplex".

In one post, they said: "Yep that's right. We have finally caught the russ #notajoke #thecronhouse #chrissypresent.

Matt Ford and Jack Steele visited New Zealand earlier this year, getting stuck in Queenstown for several months as a result of the pandemic.

The duo rose to fame in early 2019 for their hilarious videos.

They gained even more traction in 2020 during lockdown.

New South Wales recorded 6394 cases of Covid-19 on Sunday.

