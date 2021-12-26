126 cases of Covid-19 in past 2 days, 7 Omicron cases in MIQ

There have been 126 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the past two days, with seven Omicron cases at the border.

Covid-19 test (file photo). (Source: Getty)

Of the 126 cases, 88 are in Auckland, 17 in Waikato, six in Bay of Plenty, 13 in Lakes and one each in both Northland and Taranaki.

The number of Omicron cases at the border is now 45.

The two cases in Gisborne announced on Thursday were not recorded on Sunday’s figures because of Tairāwhiti data reporting issues.

They will be formally added to the official tally on Monday.

Covid-19 was detected in wastewater in Te Puke and in Seaview in the Hutt Valley on December 22 and 23 respectively.

There are 47 cases in hospital, including seven in ICU or HDU.

Five are in North Shore Hospital, 14 in Auckland, 22 in Middlemore, two in Waikato and four in Tauranga.

There are seven cases in ICU or HDU, two in Auckland, three in Middlemore and two in Tauranga.

From the hospitalised cases (Northern Region wards only), 42.1 per cent of cases are unvaccinated or not eligible, 15.8 per cent are partially vaccinated and 42.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

The average age of current hospitalisations is 55.

It comes after there were 62 Covid-19 cases and one death on Christmas Eve.