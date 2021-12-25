Two dead in separate crashes on Christmas day

Two people have died on the roads in separate crashes on Saturday.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

A motorcyclist died after a crash near Hamilton on Christmas morning.

The single-vehicle crash at the intersection of Broadley Downs and Gordonton Road was reported to police just after 9.20am. The person died at the scene.

The road is now open.

A second person has died after a crash between a truck and a car on State Highway 1 south of Dunedin.

The crash on Taieri Plains Highway/SH1 at Waihola happened at about 9.15am, north of the intersection with Titri Road.

Diversions are in place at either end of Titri Road. Motorists are asked to avoid travelling the state highway route if possible.

On Friday night, one person died and four others were injured in a three-car crash on State Highway 1 south of Taupō.

The crashes bring the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Friday, to three.