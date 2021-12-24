Person dies following three-car crash on SH1 near Taupō

Source: 1News

One person has died and four others have been injured following a three-car crash on State Highway 1 south of Taupō on Friday evening.

A file image of a police car.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred in Motutere about 7.15pm, police said.

Five others were injured, four of them have been transported to hospital following the incident, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Two of the patients, one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition, have been airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Two others have been transported to Taupō Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is now closed, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The crash brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Friday, to one.

New ZealandAccidentsHamilton and Waikato

Popular Stories

1

Rest homes ensuring residents can see family for Christmas

2

Harry and Meghan share first image of Lilibet in Xmas card

3

Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

4

Family set to be deported on Christmas can stay another year

5

62 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

Latest Stories

Person dies following three-car crash on SH1 near Taupō

Rest homes ensuring residents can see family for Christmas

Kiwis' MIQ stays extended over Christmas due to Omicron

Christmas comes early for Christchurch's Orana Park

NZ not convinced Chinese security unit is needed in Solomons

Related Stories

Man dies after 'incident' on SH35 east of Ōpōtiki

Man dies after 'water-related incident' at Cape Palliser

Woman charged over fatal crash that left car down bank near Queenstown

Person dies in two-car crash on SH1 near Waipu, Northland