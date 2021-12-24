Person dies following three-car crash on SH1 near Taupō

One person has died and four others have been injured following a three-car crash on State Highway 1 south of Taupō on Friday evening.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred in Motutere about 7.15pm, police said.

Five others were injured, four of them have been transported to hospital following the incident, a St John spokesperson told 1News.

Two of the patients, one in serious condition and the other in moderate condition, have been airlifted to Waikato Hospital.

Two others have been transported to Taupō Hospital with minor injuries.

The road is now closed, and motorists have been advised to avoid the area or expect significant delays.

The crash brings the holiday road toll, which began at 4pm on Friday, to one.