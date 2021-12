A truck driver has died after a crash on a pass across the Southern Alps in the early hours of Boxing Day.

A file image of a police car. (Source: istock.com)

The single vehicle crash on Lewis Pass, involving a truck and trailer, was reported to police just after 3.30am.

The sole occupant of the truck died at the scene.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances with diversions remaining in place.

The crash brings the road toll for the official holiday period, which began at 4pm on Christmas Eve, to four.