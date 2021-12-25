Good Sorts: Wellington superhero carrollers sing for charity

Source: 1News

When you think of Batman and Superman, singing probably isn’t top of mind.

But two Wellington superheroes are doing a ‘super’ job of it for a very good cause.

Once each year, Peter (Batman) and Michael (Superman) dress up and team up with family to sing Christmas carols.

Strangers even join them from time to time.

The family has not missed a Christmas for 30 years.

All the money they raise goes to the Wellington City Mission.

“We have people come up and they give us money and they say ‘it’s not because of the way you sound,’” Michael recalled.

