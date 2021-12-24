Kiwis' MIQ stays extended over Christmas due to Omicron

Source: 1News

Mike Rehu is one of many Kiwis spending their Christmas in managed isolation, though he was due to leave on Christmas Eve.

His Christmas will now be spent in isolation after an Omicron case popped up on his flight, and passengers were classified as "close contacts".

“It is frustrating personally that we're stuck here for three days, but you wouldn't want to see Omicron in the community before the authorities have been able to take the right precautions," he said.

"I guess that's just something we have to accept and swallow and do the best to enjoy ourselves.”

New Zealand now has 38 cases with the Omicron variant, all detected at the border and in MIQ.

New ZealandCoronavirus Pandemic

Popular Stories

1

Rest homes ensuring residents can see family for Christmas

2

Harry and Meghan share first image of Lilibet in Xmas card

3

Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

4

Family set to be deported on Christmas can stay another year

5

62 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

Latest Stories

Person dies following three-car crash on SH1 near Taupō

Rest homes ensuring residents can see family for Christmas

Kiwis' MIQ stays extended over Christmas due to Omicron

Christmas comes early for Christchurch's Orana Park

NZ not convinced Chinese security unit is needed in Solomons

Related Stories

Rest homes ensuring residents can see family for Christmas

Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

Ardern eager to focus on climate change in 2022

NZ's Covid-19 death toll rises to 50