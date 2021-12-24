Kiwis' MIQ stays extended over Christmas due to Omicron

Mike Rehu is one of many Kiwis spending their Christmas in managed isolation, though he was due to leave on Christmas Eve.

His Christmas will now be spent in isolation after an Omicron case popped up on his flight, and passengers were classified as "close contacts".

“It is frustrating personally that we're stuck here for three days, but you wouldn't want to see Omicron in the community before the authorities have been able to take the right precautions," he said.

"I guess that's just something we have to accept and swallow and do the best to enjoy ourselves.”

New Zealand now has 38 cases with the Omicron variant, all detected at the border and in MIQ.