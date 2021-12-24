Christmas comes early for Christchurch's Orana Park

Christmas has come early for the animals at Christchurch’s Orana Wildlife Park on Friday.

It’s the zoo’s annual festive fun day, with many treats on offer for all.

From the lions to the pigs to the kea - everyone was given something a little bit special.

Visitor services manager Nathan Hawke says they really wanted to do something different this year.

“Our lovely lions got a Christmas tree this morning with lots of meaty treats on it and some special gift-wrapped treats for them to take away as well.”

It’s the 11th annual staging of the popular event and visitors were certainly excited to be back again.

Lots of children were excited to see the lions and cheetahs.

Keeper Maddy Hodge says the animals have all been pretty good this year.

“We want to make sure we do right by them and give them extra little goodies.”