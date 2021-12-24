Christmas comes early for Christchurch's Orana Park

By Katie Stevenson, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

Christmas has come early for the animals at Christchurch’s Orana Wildlife Park on Friday.

It’s the zoo’s annual festive fun day, with many treats on offer for all.

From the lions to the pigs to the kea - everyone was given something a little bit special.

Visitor services manager Nathan Hawke says they really wanted to do something different this year.

“Our lovely lions got a Christmas tree this morning with lots of meaty treats on it and some special gift-wrapped treats for them to take away as well.”

It’s the 11th annual staging of the popular event and visitors were certainly excited to be back again.

Lots of children were excited to see the lions and cheetahs.

Keeper Maddy Hodge says the animals have all been pretty good this year.

“We want to make sure we do right by them and give them extra little goodies.”

New ZealandAnimalsChristchurch and Canterbury

Popular Stories

1

Two Covid cases in Tairāwhiti, first in over a year

2

Family set to be deported on Christmas can stay another year

3

Harry and Meghan share first image of Lilibet in Xmas card

4

62 new Covid-19 community cases, one death

5

Henderson police on mission to return lost Christmas gifts

Latest Stories

Christmas comes early for Christchurch's Orana Park

NZ not convinced Chinese security unit is needed in Solomons

Aces notch first win while Firebirds slump continues

Trump asks Supreme Court to block January 6 documents

Family set to be deported on Christmas can stay another year

Related Stories

Papatoetoe firefighters rescue kitten stuck in a drain

Boil water notice issued in Banks Peninsula after heavy rain

Kiwis out in the bush asked to report wallaby sightings

Search suspended for person missing in Canterbury river