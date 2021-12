One person has died following a two-car crash on State Highway 1 near Waipu, Northland.

A file image of a police car. (Source: 1News)

The crash occurred before 1pm, police said.

One person died at the scene.

A section of SH1 is now closed and a short diversion is in place.

The Serious Crash Unit are in attendance and will examine the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays while police remain at the scene.